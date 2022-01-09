Meeks carries College of Charleston past Elon 65-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)John Meeks posted 19 points and seven rebounds as College of Charleston narrowly beat Elon 65-61 on Sunday.

Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points and five steals for College of Charleston (9-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 12 points.

Reyne Smith had 2 points despite leading the Cougars in scoring heading into the matchup with 13.0 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter McIntosh scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (4-11, 1-1). Darius Burford added 16 points. Michael Graham had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51