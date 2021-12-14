Metskhvarishvili lifts UL Monroe over Stephen F. Austin

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Nika Metskhvarishvili had 21 points as ULM topped Stephen F. Austin 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Metskhvarishvili shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Russell Harrison had 14 points for ULM (6-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Andre Jones added 13 points and six assists. Koreem Ozier had 13 points.

Stephen F. Austin scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Latrell Jossell scored a career-high 28 points for the Lumberjacks (8-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Gavin Kensmil added 19 points. David Kachelries had seven assists.

