Miller carries UNC Greensboro past The Citadel 87-73

WACO, Texas (AP)Jared Butler hit a 3-pointer on the first shot of the game and No. 2 Baylor jumped out to a big lead. The standout guard kept scoring points - and making plays when No. 9 Kansas tried to get close late.

Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as the Bears remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.