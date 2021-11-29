Miller lifts Morgan St. over Hampton 60-47

PHOENIX (AP)Malik Miller recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morgan State to a 60-47 win over Hampton on Monday night in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge.

Seventh Woods had 12 points for Morgan State (3-5), which broke its five-game losing streak. Lagio Grantsaan added 10 points. Collin Nnamene had three blocks.

Najee Garvin had 17 points for the Pirates (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Russell Dean added 14 points. Dajour Dickens had eight rebounds and three blocks.

