Miller lifts St. Thomas (MN) over Crown College 73-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Riley Miller had 22 points as St. Thomas (MN) routed Crown College 73-53 on Thursday night.

Will Engels had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (4-4). Burt Hedstrom added six rebounds.

Anders Nelson, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Tommies, had only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Seth Royston had 10 rebounds for the Storm. Alec Testerman added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51