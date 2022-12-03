SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Riley Miller scored 24 points as St. Thomas beat Crown (MN) 91-56 on Saturday night.

Miller also contributed five rebounds for the Tommies (7-3). Andrew Rohde scored 18 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five assists and three steals. Brooks Allen shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jahmar White led the Storm (0-2) in scoring, finishing with nine points. PJ Ebeling added eight points and eight rebounds for Crown (MN). In addition, Seth Royston finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.