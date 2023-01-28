TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Setric Millner Jr.’s 21 points helped Toledo defeat Bowling Green 91-77 on Saturday.

Millner also added seven rebounds for the Rockets (15-6, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Rayj Dennis added 21 points plus five rebounds and six assists. EJ Farmer finished with 15 points.

Leon Ayers III led the Falcons (10-11, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rashaun Agee added 14 points and six rebounds, and Samari Curtis had 14 points and five assists.

