Minor, Derring spark Merrimack to 75-60 win over Hartford

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor and Mykel Derring both scored a career-high 25 points and Merrimack breezed to a 75-60 victory over Hartford on Tuesday night.

Minor hit 8 of 11 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors (4-3). Derring nailed 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Mikey Watkins and reserve Malik Edmead scored 11 each.

Hunter Marks topped the Hawks (0-5) with 14 points. David Shriver and Briggs McClain both came off the bench to score 12. Austin Williams added 10 points.

