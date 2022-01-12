Mitchell leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph’s 75-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Makhel Mitchell had 15 points as Rhode Island beat Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points and six assists for Rhode Island (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Makhi Mitchell added 12 points and Malik Martin had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Ejike Obinna had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks (7-7, 1-2). Jordan Hall added 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Taylor Funk had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51