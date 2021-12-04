Mohamed carries Montana St. over Sacramento St. 68-66

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Abdul Mohamed scored 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana State to a 68-66 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Jubrile Belo made 1 of 2 foul shots with four seconds left for a 68-66 Montana State lead, and Bryce Fowler missed a heave 3-pointer as time expired.

Belo had 18 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (5-4, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu each scored 10 points.

Bryce Fowler scored a career-high 32 points for the Hornets (3-5, 0-2).

KFXK Fox 51