Molson scores 14 to send James Madison past Radford 79-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Takal Molson tossed in 14 points as James Madison topped Radford 79-70 on Saturday night.

Julien Wooden had 12 points for the Dukes (9-2), who picked up their fourth straight victory. Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule both scored 11.

Dravon Mangum and Camron McNeil both had 12 points to pace the Highlanders (4-6). Tai’Reon Joseph scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

