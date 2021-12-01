Moore carries San Jose State over South Dakota 61-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Omari Moore had 18 points and six rebounds as San Jose State beat South Dakota 61-52 on Tuesday night.

Tibet Gorener had 14 points for the Spartans (3-3). Ibrahima Diallo and Shon Robinson scored 10 apiece. Robinson added eight rebounds.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Coyotes (4-3). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51