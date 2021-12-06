Moore scores 18 to lead Morgan St. over Millersville 77-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Trevor Moore came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Morgan State to a 77-71 win over NCAA Division II Millersville on Monday.

Malik Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (4-5).

James Sullivan had 20 points for the Marauders. Mekhi Hendricks added 13 points. Khari Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51