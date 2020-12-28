Moore scores 23 to lift Oakland past Detroit 83-80

DETROIT (AP)Rashad Williams hit a 3- pointer from the right corner with one second left and Oakland edged Detroit for the second-straight day, pulling out an 83-70 win on Sunday.

Jalen Moore had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added seven assists for the Golden Bears (2-9, 2-2 Horizon League).

Oakland defeated the Titans 77-75 in overtime on Saturday on Micah Parish’s game-winning basket with 4.2 seconds left.

Zion Young had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies and Rashad Williams added 18 points. Daniel Oladapo had seven rebounds.

Noah Waterman had 19 points for the Titans (1-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Antoine Davis added 18 points. Bul Kuol had 14 points and seven rebounds.

