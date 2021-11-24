Moore’s dunk lifts San Jose St over Northern Colorado 75-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Omari Moore threw down a dunk with 4 seconds remaining, finishing with a career-high 28 points, to send San Jose State past Northern Colorado 75-74 on Tuesday night.

Moore made 11 of 17 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Spartans (2-3). Trey Smith had 10 points.

Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (3-4). He sank two free throws with 13 seconds left to give Northern Colorado a one-point lead. Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Johnson II had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51