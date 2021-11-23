Moorman scores 14 to lead UC Riverside past UTEP 52-40

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)JP Moorman II had 14 points as UC Riverside topped UTEP 52-40 on Monday night.

Zyon Pullin and Dominick Pickett both pitched in with 11 points for the Highlanders (4-2).

Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points to lead the Miners (3-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

