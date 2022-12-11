MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Alex Gross scored 13 points as Morehead State beat East Tennessee State 61-57 on Sunday.

Gross had eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Drew Thelwell was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Jake Wolfe recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. Drew Thelwell and Mark Freeman also had nine each.

The Buccaneers (4-6) were led by Jordan King, who recorded 13 points. Josh Taylor added 10 points and two blocks for East Tennessee State.

