Moreno scores 15 to lead E. Kentucky past Albany 77-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Michael Moreno had 15 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Albany 77-64 on Saturday night.

Cooper Robb had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-1). Devontae Blanton added 11 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Matt Cerruti had 17 points for the Great Danes (0-4). Justin Neely added 15 points and nine rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Great Danes, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

