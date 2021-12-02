Morgan leads North Dakota State past Northland 114-51

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Andrew Morgan had 24 points as North Dakota State easily beat Northland 114-51 on Thursday night.

Morgan made 10 of 11 shots and added nine rebounds.

Rocky Kreuser had 14 points for North Dakota State (5-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dezmond McKinney and Maleeck Harden-Hayes each added 13 points. Boden Skunberg had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 12 points.

Ryan Rawlings had 16 points for the LumberJacks. Jordan Brennan added 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com