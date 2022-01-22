Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday.

Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston.

Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Falden added 13 points. Takal Molson had 12 points and Edwards finished with 10.

Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 16 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51