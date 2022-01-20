Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Rudi Williams added 14 points. Josh Uduje had 13 points.

Elijah McCadden scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 1-4). Kamari Brown added 15 points. Andrei Savrasov had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51