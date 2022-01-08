Mount St. Mary’s beats St. Francis (N.Y.) 69-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Josh Reaves had 19 points off the bench to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 69-61 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s (5-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Nana Opoku added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Rob Higgins had 13 points for the Terriers (4-11, 1-3). Patrick Emilien added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Cubbage had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51