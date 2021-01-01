Mozone lifts SC-Upstate past High Point 60-51

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Bryson Mozone had 11 points and 14 rebounds to carry South Carolina Upstate to a 60-51 win over High Point on Thursday night, ending the Spartans’ season-opening nine-game losing streak.

Everette Hammond had 18 points and six rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (1-9, 1-3 Big South Conference). Tommy Bruner added 12 points.

Bryson Childress had 17 points for the Panthers (3-6, 1-3). Lydell Elmore added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

High Point beat the Spartans 63-51 on Wednesday.

