Murdix scores 19 to carry Texas A&M-CC over Omaha 87-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Terrion Murdix had 19 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 87-73 win over Nebraska Omaha on Saturday night, the Islanders’ eighth consecutive victory.

Trevian Tennyson had 18 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1). Simeon Fryer added 13 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 12 points.

Darrius Hughes had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (1-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. Felix Lemetti added 11 points and six rebounds. Akol Arop had 10 points.

Nick Ferrarini, whose 9 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mavericks, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51