EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Jaylen Murray’s 18 points off the bench helped Saint Peter’s defeat Mount St. Mary’s 73-62 on Saturday night.

Murray shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (9-12, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isiah Dasher scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Latrell Reid finished with 11 points.

The Mountaineers (7-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Benjamin, who finished with 21 points and seven assists. Dakota Leffew added 17 points and two blocks and Jedy Cordilia had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.