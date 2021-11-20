Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Anders Nelson had 19 points as St. Thomas (Minnesota) got past Niagara 76-67 on Saturday.

Parker Bjorklund added 17 points for the Tommies (2-3), while Riley Miller chipped in 15. Bjorklund also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Lindberg had 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Sam Iorio added 15 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

