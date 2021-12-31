Nelson carries Delaware past Charleston 67-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 22 points as Delaware narrowly beat Charleston 67-66 on Friday.

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen each had 14 points for Delaware (10-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Allen gave Delaware a 67-63 lead with 2:34 left and Anderson made a steal on Charleston’s final possession.

John Meeks had 17 points for the Cougars (8-5, 0-1). Brenden Tucker added 15 points. Osinachi Smart had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51