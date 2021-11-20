Nelson carries Manhattan over North Alabama 55-51

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Ant Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds as Manhattan narrowly defeated North Alabama 55-51 on Friday night.

Nelson also had eight turnovers but only two assists.

Jose Perez had five assists for Manhattan (3-1). Elijah Buchanan added four points and 11 rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 13 points for the Lions (1-2). Payton Youngblood added 11 points and nine rebounds.

