Nelson leads N. Kentucky over E. Michigan 74-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Bryson Langdon scored inside with 7.9 seconds left and Adrian Nelson registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Eastern Michigan 74-73 on Thursday night.

Sam Vinson had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (2-1). Chris Brandon added 11 points.

Monty Scott had 21 points for the Eagles (1-2). Noah Farrakhan scored a career-high 21 points but missed a game-winning jumper with a second to play. Nathan Scott had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

