New Mexico State wins its ninth straight

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Clayton Henry and Teddy Allen had 15 points each as New Mexico State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Tarleton State 73-57 on Thursday night.

Allen grabbed six rebounds for New Mexico State (14-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mike Peake added 12 points. Jabari Rice had nine rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-10, 3-2). Freddy Hicks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

