New Orleans downs Nicholls in Southland Conference opener

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Troy Green scored 26 points and Derek St. Hilaire added 23 and New Orleans beat Southland Conference preseason favorite Nicholls 78-66 on Saturday.

It was the second time the duo scored 20-plus in the same game. They also did it against the Colonels on Feb. 27, 2021.

Winners of four straight, New Orleans (8-8, 1-0) finished 22 for 30 from the foul line to 5 for 10 for Nicholls. The Privateers held Nicholls (10-8, 0-1) to 5-for-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Pierce Spencer scored 25 points and Ty Gordon 11 for Nicholls.

