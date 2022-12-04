RADFORD, Va. (AP)Madiaw Niang helped lead Radford over George Washington on Sunday with 17 points off of the bench in an 86-76 victory.

Niang added seven rebounds for the Highlanders (6-3). Bryan Antoine added 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had four steals. Josiah Jeffers shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Colonials (5-3) were led in scoring by James Bishop, who finished with 26 points and five assists. Brendan Adams added 15 points for George Washington. In addition, Ricky Lindo Jr. had 10 points.

Radford entered halftime up 42-32. Niang paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Radford closed out their victory in the second half, with Niang scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

