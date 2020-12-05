No. 10 Oregon women beat Colorado 82-53 in Pac-12 opener

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Nyara Sabally waited two years to take the floor for Oregon.

The redshirt sophomore had 20 points and 10 rebounds in her first collegiate start and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a 82-53 romp over Colorado on Friday.

Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Sabally – a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks – made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer.

”That’s definitely a first,” Sabally said about not missing a shot. ”It’s fun to start the game, but at the same time, it doesn’t really bother me to come off the bench. It’s not any different. It just happened to be a good game today.”

Sabally missed each of the last two seasons due to knee injuries. She’s clearly happy to be back after the layoff. She played in the Ducks’ first two games this season, but Friday marked her first start.

”I thought it would take me a little bit to get acclimated,” she said. ”I have been on the sideline for two years and seen the games so I know teams are really good. I was glad that I was able to come out and play the way I know I can play. It has been really hard the last two years. It has been a long journey so I am happy to finally be on the court with my teammates.”

Senior Erin Boley added 17 points, and freshman point guard Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and four assists as the Ducks shot 50% from the field, making 10 of 22 3-pointers. Sophomore Sedona Prince, who was averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds, had six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes before leaving with an injury to her left foot.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1, 0-1). The Buffaloes shot 31.9% from the field.

”I loved our effort in a lot of ways,” Colorado coach JR Payne said. ”I didn’t think we played great basketball, I thought we played pretty hard. But I didn’t think our execution was great offensively or defensively, so that was disappointing.”

The Ducks led 39-30 early in the second half before going on a 21-4 run to break it open.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves used a new lineup for the third time in three games this season as Sabally made her first start and scored the first five points for the Ducks.

”Nyara has now played a little over 50 minutes in 2 1/2 years,” Graves said. ”She is playing well. I thought she was a factor on both ends of the floor. She’s such a great rebounder so I thought it was great to see her have that kind of game.”

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Jaylyn Sherrod had four points, six rebounds and five assists. … Mya Hollingshed fouled out of the game. … The Buffaloes went 16-14 overall last season, and 5-13 in conference.

Oregon: Oregon seeks a fourth straight Pac-12 title. The Ducks are 50-5 in conference play during the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

Colorado: At Oregon State on Sunday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday.