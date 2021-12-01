No. 11 Tennessee women use 18-5 3rd quarter to beat TTU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.

Tess Darby gave Tennessee its only double-digit lead of the first half on a 3-pointer to make it 30-19 and Dye scored the final eight Volunteer points of the half for a 38-30 lead.

Tennessee outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tennessee Tech opened the third-quarter scoring with a basket at 9:36 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter. The Lady Volunteers scored the opening eight points of the fourth for a 29-point lead before TTU made a basket with 7:41 left.

Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee (7-0), which plays at Virginia Tech on Sunday. Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.

Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5). The Golden Eagles were outrebounded 53-27.

