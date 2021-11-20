No. 13 Michigan women beat CMU 69-45 without star Hillmon

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Emily Kiser had 16 points and eight rebounds, Danielle Rauch scored 13, and No. 13 Michigan beat Central Michigan 69-45 on Saturday without star Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon, who averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds last season, didn’t make the trip with Michigan due to a non-COVID illness.

Laila Phelia added 12 points for Michigan (4-0).

The Wolverines held CMU to just six points in the second quarter to take a 20-point halftime lead.

Molly Davis led Central Michigan (1-2) with 18 points. Anika Weekes added 11 points. Davis was 0 for 6 from 3-point range and CMU missed 20 ot 23 from distance. The Chippewas had 19 turnovers.

