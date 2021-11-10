No. 17 Ohio State women pull away from Bucknell 71-48

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points and No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Bucknell in the second half for a 71-48 win over Bucknell in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half.

From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.

Taylor Mikesell hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Ohio State, which shot 56% in the second half with five of its seven 3-pointers. The Buckeyes shot 28% in the first half, going 3 of 17 in the second quarter.

Taylor O’Brien scored 17 points for Bucknell, which shot 30% in the second half and finished 2 of 11 behind the arc.

—

