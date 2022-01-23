No. 21 Duke survives drought, holds off Virginia late, 57-48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a win in a 57-48 battle with Virginia on Sunday.

The Blue Devils started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.

Virginia went on a 10-point run to trail by just five points heading into the final minute. Day-Wilson, Duke’s heralded freshman, knocked down a jumper from the free throw line with :54 left to break the drought and push the Blue Devils’ lead back to seven, 52-45, and de Jesus hit 5 of 8 from the line to salt away the victory.

Day-Wilson finished with three assists and three steals and de Jesus hit 7 of 10 at the line to post 11 points with four assists and two steals to lead Duke (13-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Kaydan Lawson was the lone scorer to reach double digits, posting 10 points and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6). Eleah Parker grabbed 11 rebounds.

Duke returns home to play host to No. 20 North Carolina Thursday before traveling to face No. 3 Louisville Sunday. Virginia’s scheduled game with No. 19 Notre Dame has been postponed and the Cavaliers will play host to Virginia Tech Thursday.

—

