No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State 66-44 on Saturday in a meeting of unbeaten Atlantic Sun Conference division leaders.

Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles (17-1, 6-0), who shot 49% in winning their 10th straight game.

Morehouse had a bucket and a 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 run to open the game for the Eagles. Morehouse had 11 points by quarter’s end as FGCU took a 22-11 lead and stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

List had a three-point play and a layup to spark a 9-0 spurt to begin the second period and increase the Eagles’ lead to 20. List capped the first-half scoring with a layup and FGCU led 38-21.

The lead reached 30 with 3:49 remaining in the game.

Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points to lead the Gamecocks (14-4, 5-1) who had an eight-game win streak end.

