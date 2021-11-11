Norfolk State routs Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 111-55

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. and Cahiem Brown scored 14 points apiece as Norfolk State rolled past Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 111-55 on Thursday night.

Kris Bankston, Christian Ings and Tyrese Jenkins added 12 points apiece for the Spartans.

Clifton Tracey and Kevin Major each had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. John McNeal had 11 points.

