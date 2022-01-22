North Carolina Central rolls past Delaware St. 73-49

DOVER, Del. (AP)Randy Miller Jr., Justin Wright and Dontavius King combined for 59 points as North Carolina Central easily beat Delaware State 73-49 on Saturday.

Miller, who made 15 of 17 free throws, scored 22 points, Wright added 20 points and King 17 points with seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Myles Carter had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-13, 0-3), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Dominik Fragala added 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. North Carolina Central defeated Delaware State 86-53 on Dec. 18.

