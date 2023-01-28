FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Xavier Fuller had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-73 victory against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Fuller added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Cole scored 13 points and Trenton McLaughlin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lumberjacks snapped their five-game losing streak.

The Bears (7-14, 2-7) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 27 points and eight rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Daylen Kountz. Matt Johnson finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

