Notre Dame holds off No. 16 Oregon State women 64-62

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld combined for 25 points – sparking Notre Dame to an early lead – but it was barely enough to hold off the No. 16 Oregon State women 64-62 at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday night.

Oregon State’s (3-2) Talia Von Oelhoffen scored 25 by herself, with 20 coming in the last 9:53 as she almost single-handedly erased what had been a 22-point Fighting Irish lead.

Von Oelhoffen scored on a layup off a defensive rebound with 1:39 left and then hit two free throws about a minute later, cutting the lead to two. Notre Dame used timeouts after Von Oelhoffen’s basket and after each free throw.

After Westbeld missed two from the line with 19 seconds left, Von Oelhoffen missed her last two shots at 12 seconds and two seconds. Still, there was some drama as the Beavers Kennedy Brown was fouled by Westbeld on the rebound as time was about to expire. Brown missed the front end of a one-and-one to end it.

Westbeld and Dara Mabry dropped in 3-pointers to start it as the Irish (6-1) built an 8-0 and led – if barely, at the end – all the way.

Dodson scored 14 with nine rebounds, Westbeld added 11 points for Notre Dame. Taylor Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25