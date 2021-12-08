Nunn scores 20 to lead VCU past Jacksonville State 66-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jayden Nunn had 20 points as VCU topped Jacksonville State 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and six steals for VCU (5-4). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Levi Stockard III had eight rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs had 12 points for the Gamecocks (3-5). Jay Pal added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51