SAN DIEGO (AP) — Francis Nwaokorie had 19 points off the bench to carry UC San Diego to a 75-55 win over George Washington on Saturday night.

Jake Kosakowski had 12 points for UC San Diego (2-0). Jace Roquemore added 11 points. Toni Rocak had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (1-2). Brendan Adams added 12 points. Joe Bamisile had 12 points.