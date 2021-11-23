Oakland hangs on for 76-73 win over Rice

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Trey Townsend scored 25 points and Oakland held off Rice 76-73 on Tuesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jamal Cain had 19 points for Oakland (4-2). Jalen Moore added 13 points.

Carl Pierre had 22 points for the Owls (4-2). Chris Mullins added 17 points and Travis Evee had 11.

