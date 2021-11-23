Oakland hangs on for 76-73 win over Rice

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot numerous times.

Tyrek Caucasea Neal, 23, of Daingerfield was arrested in Jefferson for the murder of Makayla Goodson, 21. Goodson was shot at her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5, but her body was not discovered until the next morning.