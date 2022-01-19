O’Connell’s 28 points lifts Creighton past St. John’s 87-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Alex O’Connell scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Creighton beat St. John’s 87-64 on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 20 points, Ryan Hawkins scored 13 and Trey Alexander 11 for Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East Conference).

The Blue Jays scored a season-high 49 points before halftime.

Julian Champagnie had 17 points for the Red Storm (10-6, 2-3). Aaron Wheeler scored 16 and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51