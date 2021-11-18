Octave carries Air Force past Texas Southern 61-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)Joseph Octave had 17 points as Air Force beat Texas Southern 61-57 on Wednesday night.

A.J. Walker had 13 points for Air Force (2-1). Camden Vander Zwaag added 10 points as did Jake Heidbreder.

John Walker III had 16 points for the Tigers (0-4). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10 points ad did Justin Hopkins.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51