Oduro lifts George Mason past Saint Joseph’s 77-71

NCAA Basketball
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro had 31 points as George Mason got past Saint Joseph’s 77-71 on Monday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points for George Mason (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added nine rebounds.

Erik Reynolds II had 18 points for the Hawks (8-10, 2-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points. Jordan Hall had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

