Oduro scores 20 to carry George Mason over Penn 87-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro had 20 points as George Mason easily beat Pennsylvania 87-66 on Friday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points for George Mason (2-0). Devon Cooper and Jamal Hartwell II each added 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 20 points for the Quakers (0-2). Jonah Charles added 18 points. Jelani Williams had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51