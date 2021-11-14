Oduro scores 22 to carry George Mason past Morgan St. 90-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 22 points as George Mason routed Morgan State 90-53 on Sunday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 17 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (3-0). Davonte Gaines added 15 points and eight rebounds. Devon Cooper had 14 points.

De’Torrion Ware had 15 points for the Bears (2-1). Keith McGee added 14 points. Isaiah Burke had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51